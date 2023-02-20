Yamaha launches 2023 lineup of its 125 cc scooter range. Check details

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2023 version of its 125 cc scooter range that includes Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid - priced at ₹91,030, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid - priced at ₹89,530 and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid - priced at ₹93,530 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). All these models come with E20 fuel-compliant engine that delivers the same performance with significantly lower emissions.

The models are also OBD2 compliant, enabling tracking data vital to the engine's health and performance in real-time. The system also helps reduce the amount of emissions produced by the scooters. The entire 125 cc Hybrid scooter range is now powered by Bluetooth enabled Y-Connect App which comes factory-fitted in all models. The system enables performance monitoring and provides control right to the palm of the rider.

The Yamaha Y-Connect app comes with a host of features such as fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, malfunction notification, revs dashboard, and rider ranking, among others.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter

The latest scooter range from Yamaha is now also available in new distinct colour schemes. While the disc variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid will now be available in the all-new Dark Matt Blue color, the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid will be available in two new colors - Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion. The disc and drum variant of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid now comes in sporty and stylish graphics in its existing colors - Matt Red, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue.

The latest scooter range now comes powered by a OBD2 and E-20 fuel compliant BS6, air-cooled, fuel injected (FI), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 RPM and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 RPM. The hybrid engine comes with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System as well.

