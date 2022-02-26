HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Developing Series Hybrid System For Tmax Maxi Scooter

Yamaha developing series hybrid system for TMax maxi-scooter

The Yamaha TMax Hybrid scooter may make its global debut in 2023. Yamaha's latest take on the hybrid technology follows the serial hybrid arrangement.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 10:09 AM
Yamaha has likely chosen the TMAX as the base for its hybrid system as it has ample storage space under the seat thanks to its size.
Yamaha has likely chosen the TMAX as the base for its hybrid system as it has ample storage space under the seat thanks to its size.

Yamaha has previously shown interest in the hybrid technology with several popular models present in the line-up. Now, reports suggest that it is levelling up the game by revisiting the same concept but from a very different angle

The company has now filed a patent for the hybrid system on its popular TMax maxi-scooter that is sold internationally as a premium offering.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 70,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-fi V3
149 cc
₹ 99,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
149 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
149 cc
₹ 1.17 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz 25
249 cc
₹ 1.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The newly leaked patent document hints at several notable details about this system. 

(Also Read: Yamaha FZS 25 updated with two new colour options. Details here)

The company's latest take on the hybrid technology follows the ‘serial hybrid’ arrangement. What this necessarily means is that the system features an arrangement where the combustion engine’s only purpose is to run at an efficient speed to recharge the battery. On the other hand, it is the electric motor that is responsible for pushing the motorcycle forward. The internal combustion engine as well as the electric motor have a direct connection via crank. This technology isn't uncommon, as some cars for example Chevrolet Volt, that have reached production with series hybrid technology. 

 

The patent (above image) highlights a reconfigured cooling system with the engine, motor, and generator all cooled by one shared radiator.
The patent (above image) highlights a reconfigured cooling system with the engine, motor, and generator all cooled by one shared radiator. (CycleWorld)

The company has likely chosen the TMAX as the base for its hybrid system as it has ample storage space under the seat thanks to its size. This might have allowed the company to cleanly hide the battery and the motor system underneath the boot, without distorting the overall aesthetics of the scooter.

(Also Read: Yamaha announces cashback offers on hybrid scooter models)

While the registration of the new patent doesn’t guarantee and actual launch of this system, but if Yamaha has actual plans to introduce it in the market, the same might take place sometime by late-2023. However, an Indian launch won’t be anywhere close in sight. On the flipside, Yamaha Motor India has two entry-level hybrid scooters in the market in the form of the Fascino 125 and Ray ZR 125. 

Meanwhile, the YZF-R1 maker has updated its popular R25 sports bike a new stealthy colour options. Apart from the updated colour scheme, there has been no other change on the motorcycle. (Find more details here)

 

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Tmax 2022 Yamaha Tmax Tmax Hybrid Yamaha Tmax Hybrid
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Yamaha developing series hybrid system for TMax maxi-scooter
Yamaha developing series hybrid system for TMax maxi-scooter
Automatic-braking failures sow doubts over safety tech’s rollout
Automatic-braking failures sow doubts over safety tech’s rollout
Automakers plan to pause or shift production following Russia's invasion
Automakers plan to pause or shift production following Russia's invasion
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at ₹5.39 lakh
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city