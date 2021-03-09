German luxury carmaker Porsche becomes the latest automaker to introduce electric bikes, not one but two models during the unveiling of the Porsche Taycan EV. As Porsche claims, the two e-bikes are dubbed Porsche Sport and Porsche Cross electric bikes, and they are designed for different usage scenarios.

(Also Read: Porsche lifts stake in electric supercar maker linked to Bugatti)

The Porsche eBike Sport is meant for urban roads and priced at $10,700, while the cheaper variant is named Porsche eBike Cross is meant for off-road biking and available at $8,549. Both the Porsche electric bikes will be available for consumers from spring 2021.

The Porsche eBikes get a simple and sturdy design. The Sport model gets M99 LED lights from Supernova, embedded in the handlebar stem and it also gets an aerodynamic seat position.

The Cross variant gets a Shimano colour display that shows speed, distance traveled and range of the electric battery onboard in real-time. It also sports a clean design that is aerodynamically efficient as well, as Porsche claims. It gets a full-suspension carbon-fiber frame ensuring rigidity and lightweight at the same time.

The Porsche eBike Cross gets power from a new Shimano-sourced electric motor. It also features Magura-MT Trail high-performance brakes with extra large and heat resistant brake discs efficient braking power.

The Porsche eBike Sport on the other hand is powered by a Shimano EP8 motor that can accelerate the eBike up to 25 kmph. It further gets a Shimano electronic gear shifting system and Magura high-performance brakes that are integrated into the handlebars.

Porsche is not the first automaker in the world to make electric bikes. Previously American automobile giant General Motors and South Korean car brand Hyundai too tried their hands with electric cycles. Ride-hailing service provider Uber too introduced e-bike.

As the auto industry is adopting electric mobility technology more and more, the auto companies are trying their hands in new technology that is not only giving them space to test new green powertrain solutions but explore new business solutions as well.