Want to modify your new Royal Enfiled Classic 350? Check accessories price here

Royal Enfield has recently announced the launch of the new Classic 350 motorcycle in the Indian market. The bike has been priced from ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) and extends all the way up to ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The company has also commenced deliveries of the updated model within days of the motorcycle's India launch.

Now the brand has announced prices of the complete range of new Classic's 350's optional accessories. Customers can use the accessory kit to modify their motorcycles for a more distinctive and personalised look.

Here's the list of the optional accessories available for the Royal Enfield Classic 350:

- Black Airfly Evo Engine Guard: ₹3,550

- Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard: ₹3,950

- Silver Airfly Engine Guard: ₹4,250

- Black Airfly Engine Guard: ₹3,950

- Black Trapezium Engine Guard: ₹2,950

- Silver Trapezium Engine Guard: ₹3,150

- Silver Octagon Engine Guard: ₹3,450

- Black Octagon Engine Guard: ₹2,900

- Silver Sumpguard: ₹2,750

- Silver Deluxe Footpegs: ₹2,500

- Black Deluxe Footpegs: ₹2,500

- Bar-end Mirrors Mounts: ₹550

- Black Commuter Waterproof Inner Bag: ₹1,150

- Black Commuter Pannier: ₹1,950

- Black Commuter Pannier Rail: ₹1,800

- Black Low Ride Rider Seat: ₹2,500

- Black Style 2 Alloy Wheels: ₹12,500

- Black Style 1 Alloy Wheels: ₹12,500

- Black Touring Passenger Seat: ₹2,950

- Brown Touring Passenger Seat: ₹2,950

- Black Touring Rider Seat: ₹3,750

- Brown Touring Rider Seat: ₹3,750

- Black Rear Rack: ₹2,750

- Silver Rider Seat Springs: ₹1,150

- Silver Aero Visor: ₹850

- Black Aero Visor: ₹850

- Touring Screen: ₹3,950

- Brown Passenger Back Rest: ₹950

- Black Passenger Back Rest: ₹950

- Black Passenger Mounts: ₹1,600

- Brown Pleated Seat Covers: ₹1,000

- Black Pleated Seat Covers: ₹1,000

- Black Bar-End Mirrors: ₹5,800

- Black Touring Mirrors: ₹6,250

These accessories are available to buy at Royal Enfield's online store.