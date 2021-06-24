Piaggio Vehicles on Thursday has announced the reopening of its two-wheeler outlets across India. The Vespa and Aprilia dealerships were shut operations due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country between April and mid-May.

As the lockdown in different states is loosening, Piaggio Vehicles have decided to reopen its Vespa and Aprilia retail outlets.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said that the company is working together with its dealers to navigate through the second wave of Covid-19.

"Also keeping in mind the possible anxiety of our customers during the lockdowns we have announced an extension of original equipment warranty and free service that expires during lockdown period," Graffi further added.

He also said that the dealerships will resume all kinds of vehicle sales and service requirements of the consumers.

The automobile dealerships in several states were shut down due to the local lockdowns imposed by the respective state governments to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases. However, with the second wave of the pandemic under control, the automakers are opting to reopen their dealerships and service outlets across India.