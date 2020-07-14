UK based Langen Motorcycles reveals ultra exclusive two-stroke motorcycle

The British two-wheeler brand Langen Motorcycles has revealed an ultra exclusive two-stroke bike which weighs just 112 kg.

The motorcycle looks partially inspired from a cafe racer. It borrows a 250 cc two-stroke engine from the Italian Vins Duecinquanta and uses a bespoke aluminium space frame. It also benefits from carbon fibre bodywork and some very top-spec cycleparts.

It sources power from 250 cc fuel-injected Vins, 90-degree, two-stroke v-twin engine. This unit gets counter rotating crankshafts. It has been rated to deliver 80 PS of maximum power at 11,700 rpm and peak torque of 45 Nm also comes at 11,700 rpm. It's claimed to have a power band between 9,500 - 11,700 rpm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox and multidisc wet clutch.

At this power output, the Langen bike is good 50% more powerful in comparison to the recently introduced Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. That along with its lightweight, the bike should posses a very aggressive power-to-weight ratio. Its lightweight is courtesy of the healthy amount of carbon-fibre and aluminium used in its making.

Also, what makes this pocket rocket exclusive is the fact that its tank and bodywork is carbon fibre with 24 carat gold detailing. It gets some very high-end equipment and cycleparts including a 43 mm Ohlins front fork, which gets compression, rebound damping and spring preload adjustment setup. At the rear the suspension duties are taken cared by twin shock bespoke K-Tech Piggyback Razors. For the anchoring, the bike uses twin 300 mm discs bitten by radially-mounted Brembo calipers at the front.

It is expected to be go on sale sometime in 2021 and will be priced at around 30,000 GBP (equivalent to over ₹28 lakh under current exchange rates).

This exclusive Langen two-stroke will be made on demand for select two-stroke enthusiasts. It will be produced in limited numbers.