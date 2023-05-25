HT Auto
TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition launched in Colombia with cool upgrades

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider 125 Racing Special Edition in Colombia, bringing some visual flair and new features to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle. The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition gets cosmetic upgrades including the new California Gray paint scheme complemented by red pinstripes on the fuel tank and red-painted alloy wheels. Bringing a nice contrast is the tail section that’s finished in dark grey on the motorcycle.

| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 13:58 PM
The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition gets a new California Gray paint scheme with red pinstripes
The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition gets a new California Gray paint scheme with red pinstripes

The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition also gets handlebar guards, an engine crash guard, caliper protectors and a phone holder as part of the upgrades. The model also comes with a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, which lets users connect with the TVS app for vehicle telematics, geofencing and more.

The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition also gets handlebar guards, caliper protectors, engine crash guards, and a phone holder

There are no mechanical changes on the Raider Racing Special Edition, which continues to draw power from the 124.79 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 12.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Colombia-spec Raider packs 1.3 bhp and 0.3 Nm more than the India-spec version of the Raider. Do note that the Colombian version is carburetted as against the fuel-injected version sold in India.

Other hardware components include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear, while

It also features the same TFT console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The setup houses a speedometer, trip meter, odometer, fuel level readout, gear position indicator, and a tachometer as well. Its hardware remains largely unaltered as the Racing Edition sports the same telescopic front forks and a monoshock alongside the front disc and rear drum brake.

The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition uses the same 125 cc engine with 12.5 bhp and 11.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox

The bike rides on 17-inch tyres at either end with an 80/100 section tyre at the front and a 100/90 section tyre at the rear. The Raider 125 for Colombia tips the scales at 113.6 kg (kerb), which makes it lighter than the Indian version which has a kerb weight of 123 kg. The TVS Raider Racing Special Edition is priced at 81,199,999 Colombian Peso (approx. 1.51 lakh). Do note that the model is exported from India to the market.

In comparison, the Raider 125 range starts from 93,179 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi) in India. It’s unclear if TVS plans to introduce the Racing Special Edition on the India-spec Raider 125 as well. That said, we would appreciate that colour option on the motorcycle, which lends it a sporty flare.

