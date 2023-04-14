TVS Raider's single-seat variant launched at 93,719, Drum trim discontinued

TVS Motor Company has silently launched a new single-seat version of the Raider in the Indian market. It is now the most affordable variant of the Raider as the Drum variant has been discontinued. This means that the Raider now gets front-disc as standard. The Raider single-seat is priced at ₹93,719. The Split seat variant and the top-spec SX variant are still on sale. They cost ₹94,719 and ₹1,00,820 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The Split seat and Single-seat variants are almost identical. The only major difference is the colour schemes and seat design. As the name suggests, the single-seat variant comes with a single-piece seat which is supposed to be more comfortable and spacious than the split-seat unit. It should allow more room for the rider and the pillion to move around. Then there is the colour scheme, the single-seat variant will be sold only in the Striking Red scheme while the split-seat variant will be offered in Fiery Yellow, Blazing Blue, Striking Red and Wicked Black. The top-end SX variant is offered only in Fiery Yellow and Wicked Black colour schemes.

Watch: 2021 TVS Raider: Road test review

Braking duties on the new variant are done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. TVS is using split single-downtube frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The Raider has a kerb weight of just 123 kg and a ground clearance of 180 mm. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

In terms of features, the Raider single-seat is equipped with LED lighting, helmet attention indication, side stand cut-off, under-seat storage, a USB charger and a LCD screen.

Powering the TVS Raider is a 124.8 cc, air-oil cooled engine. It produces 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS claimed a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds and there are two riding modes on offer as well.

