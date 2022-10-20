TVS Raider 125 with TFT screen and Bluetooth connectivity launched at ₹99,999

TVS Raider 125 is a commuter motorcycle. It is currently the most affordable motorcycle in India to have a digital TFT instrument cluster.

TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Raider 125. The new top-end variant will sit above the whole line-up and is called Raider SmartXonnectTM TFT. It is priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) and the manufacturer has started accepting bookings. The new variant will be offered in Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow paint schemes. The price of the TVS Raider starts at ₹85,973 (ex-showroom).

The biggest highlight of the Raider 125 is the new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster. It shows a digital instrument cluster, trip meters, odometer, time, fuel gauge, average speed, riding mode and gear-position indicator.

The TFT screen also takes advantage of the manufacturer's SmartXonnect cloud-connected technology. It is a Bluetooth-enabled system that showcases a range of riding analytics to help riders review their ride and style. Additionally, the motorcycle offers voice and navigation assist, an incoming call feature, image transfer options and ride reports.

Raider 125 is the most affordable motorcycle to offer a TFT screen.

Other features on offer are an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a LED tail lamp. There is also Intelligent Auto Start-Stop technology, under-seat storage, side stand indication and engine cut-off and a USB port to charge mobile devices.

Mechanically, there are no updates to the Raider 125. So, it continues to come with a 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine. It produces 11.4 hp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission. There are two riding modes on offer, Eco and Power. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 sec and an impressive top speed of 99 km/h.

Braking duties are handled by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm disc or drum brake at the rear. Suspension duties are taken care of TVS, Raider 125 by telescopic forks in the front and a 5-step monoshock at the rear.

