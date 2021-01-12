TVS Motor Company has introduced a limited-edition model of its Scooty Pep Plus scooter in Tamil Nadu. The new limited-spec model is called ‘Mudhal Kadhal’ which translates to ‘First Love’. It has been priced at ₹56,085 (ex-showroom, Chennai) which is close to ₹500 more than the Matte edition.

In comparison to the standard version of the Scooty Pep Plus, the new limited edition model features logos in Tamil, new graphics and a fresh paint scheme.

The Pep Plus boasts a very sleek and lightweight design and is primarily aimed at female riders. It weighs a measly 93kg (kerb). Some of the key features of scooter include a mobile charger socket, a side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, DRLs, and an open glove box.

In terms of mechanicals, it gets an 87.8cc, air-cooled engine which has been rated to develop 5.3bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 6.5Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm. The transmission option on the two-wheeler includes a CVT gearbox.

The two-wheeler rides on a set of 10-inch wheels and comes suspended by telescopic forks upfront and mono coil spring at the rear. The braking duties on the scooter are handled by drum brakes at either end.

It is one of the entry-level models in the overall scooter segment. The Pep Plus also doesn't have any direct rivals but seeing the women-centric character, Hero Pleasure Plus can be considered an indirect competitor to the Pep Plus.



