TVS Radeon clocks 3 lakh sales milestone in India

TVS Motor Company introduced the Radeon commuter bike in the Indian market in 2018. Now the company has announced that Radeon has crossed sales of over 3 lakh units in the domestic market.

To celebrate the sales milestone, the Hosur based automaker has also launched two new colour options for the Honda CD 110 Dream rival in the form of Regal Blue and Chrome Purple. With the addition of two new paint schemes, the bike is now available in a total of 10 paint schemes.

The TVS Radeon is sold in two variants - Base Edition and Special Edition. While the former gets 7 colour options such as Pearl White, Metal Black, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Volcano Red, Titanium Grey and the new Regal Blue. The Special Edition model comes in three paint options - Chrome Black, Chrome White, and the latest Chrome Purple.

The BS 6-compliant TVS Radeon gets a 109.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which pushes out 8.08 PS of power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The transmission option includes a 4-speed gearbox. The bike delivers a maximum fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl. Its rivals include Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Bajaj Platina ES 100 and Hero Splendor Plus.

TVS has also introduced a new 'Dhaakad' campaign to highlight the Radeon's key features. "The TVS Radeon has been welcomed by over 3 lakh happy customers into their households. They have been delighted with its best-in-class features and strong customer-centric design. The two new colours will be very well received as well," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand.

The company has also recently rolled out the new Jupiter ZX disc brake variant. The scooters gets a disc brake at the front along with i-Touchstart technology and an all-in-one ignition lock mechanism.