TVS Ntorq 125 to Honda Activa 125: Top 3 most popular 125cc scooters in India

TVS NTorq 125 is one of the most popular 125cc scooters in India with its sporty high performance and features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 07:34 PM
In the last more than a decade, scooters have witnessed a rapid surge in demand in the Indian two-wheeler market. At times, scooters like Honda Activa even grabbed the pole position in the bestselling two-wheeler in India by beating motorcycles. The practicality and convenience of gearless riding and personal vehicle ownership experience are among the crucial factors that have been aiding the growth of scooters in India. Also, the ever-changing consumer demand is shifting the trend toward high-performing higher displacement scooters positioned in the 125-150cc segment, up from the conventional 100-110cc segment.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to be pricier by 3,000 from July 1)

While several two-wheeler manufacturers like Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha, TVS, Aprilia, Vespa etc. have launched their respective products in the 125cc scooter segment, here are the top three most popular models.

TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the most popular 125cc scooters in India. Also, it is one of the most feature-loaded models in the category. It comes powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 9.38 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. The scooter comes with a sporty design and features like LED lamps, a fully digital instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple ride modes, voice assist, navigation assist etc.

Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa has been dominating the scooter market in India for a long time. The Activa series garners the lion's share in the Indian scooter market. Also, at times, the Honda Activa even beats the Hero Splendor motorcycles, which dominate the entire two-wheeler market in the country.

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter is one of the strong challengers to the Honda Activa 125. It comes with a practical design and is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine. This engine churns out 8.15 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque at 4,500 rpm.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 07:32 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Ntorq 125 Honda Activa 125 Hero Destini 125 Hero Maestro Edge Yamaha Fascino Hero MotoCorp Honda TVS Yamaha Scooter
