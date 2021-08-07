TVS Motor hikes prices of all variants of its Jupiter scooter

TVS Motor Company has increased the price of all its products recently, including its popular 110cc scooter TVS Jupiter. The scooter comes in five variants and each variant has received a different hike. The lowest increase in cost stands at ₹736 which is for the standard variant and the highest has been received by the ZX trim that mounts to ₹2,336.

New price for the sheet metal wheel variant now is ₹65,673 whereas the standard model will cost a prospective customer ₹67,398. The ZX drum and ZX Disc trims will cost ₹71,973 and ₹75,773 respectively whereas the Classic model will be now priced at ₹75,743. These are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.

TVS Jupiter variant Revised price Sheet metal wheel variant ₹ 65,673 Standard variant ₹ 67,398 ZX Drum ₹ 71,973 ZX Disc ₹ 75,773 Classic variant ₹ 75,743

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine that can generate a power of 7.37bhp and a peak torque of 8.4Nm. The Jupiter scooter gets Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which has been claimed to deliver 15% better mileage, startability, and durability.

The scooter sits on 12-inch wheels at both ends that are suspended by telescopic forks and a mono-shock. The braking set up in the TVS Jupiter has options such as the disc-drum combo and drums fitted at both ends. The 6-litre fuel tank takes the weight of Jupiter to 107kg.

The scooter also features a front utility box and a mobile charger. It also offers an LED headlamp, a semi-digital console that is available in select variants and also comprises a 21-litre under-seat storage space and an external fuel filler cap.

The TVS Jupiter ZX Disc variant features TVS intelliGO technology to provide a comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience to commuters. The technology helps the scooter by enhancing overall comfort, mileage and reducing emissions by automatically switching off the engine during long stops.

The TVS Jupiter is a direct rival to the likes of Honda Activa 6G and the Hero Maestro Edge 110.