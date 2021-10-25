TVS iQube beats Bajaj Chetak for the second month straight

Earlier this year in August as well, TVS iQube electric scooter had beaten Bajaj Auto's Chetal e-scooter. TVS iQube sold 649 units in August this year, while Bajaj Chetak electric scooter recorded 364 units. In July 2021, Bajaj Chetak was well ahead of TVS iQube in terms of monthly sales. While iQube sold 540 units in July this year, Chetak sold 730 units.

The electric two-wheeler market in India is growing fast and it is driven by the rise of electric scooters. While a wide range of startups and new companies are driving the growth momentum in the segment, a few conventional two-wheeler manufacturers to launched their products. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto are two such OEMs.

Both TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak were launched in the Indian market last year. Both these two electric scooters are giving tough competition to each other in terms of price and driving range.

Electric scooters are witnessing an increasing demand due to an increased preference for personal mobility because of the concerns about Covid-related SOPs, rapid surge of petrol and diesel prices. Electric scooters might come with higher upfront acquisition costs than their ICE counterparts, but the cost of ownership is much lower.