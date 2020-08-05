TVS hikes prices of Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 bikes

TVS Motor Company has increased pricing of the Apache RTR 180 and the Apache RTR 160 bikes in India.

The RTR 180 is now expensive by ₹1,050 and now costs ₹1,05,000*. The smaller RTR 160 is also dearer by the same amount and costs ₹98,050* for the drum variant, and ₹1,01,050* for the disc variant. Save for the price hike there is no other change on the motorcycles.

The Apache RTR 180 continues with its 177.4 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which delivers 16.3 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The transmission remains the same 5-speed unit. The smaller Apache RTR 160 runs on a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pushes out 15.1 PS of power at 8,400 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It also gets a 5-speed transmission.

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company goes red, reports a loss of ₹139.1 crores in Q1)

Back in 2018, the RTR 180 was updated with new colour schemes, different seat material, white back-lit speedometer and a redesigned crash guard. Some of its main features include halogen headlight with LED DRLs, LED taillight and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It also gets a standard rear disc, while the same feature comes as optional on the smaller Apache RTR 160 bike. Both the bikes also get single-channel ABS.

(Also Read: TVS Motor says business environment may be challenging this fiscal amid Covid-19)

Rivals to the BS 6-compliant TVS Apache RTR 160 include the new Suzuki Gixxer, and the Yamaha FZ V3.0. The bigger RTR 180 locks horns with bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar 180, Hero Xtreme 160R and more.

The company has also recently hiked pricing of the Apache RR 310 BS 6. (Full details here)

*ex-showroom, Delhi



