TVS and KidZania partner to open new Racing Experience Centre for children

TVS Motor Company has announced its partnership with global indoor edutainment theme park KidZania to bring the first-of-its-kind racing experience centre for children. The first TVS Racing Experience Centre is located at KidZania’s outlet in Mumbai and brings the racing experience for young enthusiasts. The new experience zone will offer a slew of interactive learning areas, knowledge-sharing sessions and even a mini-track to promote racing culture.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 May 2023, 18:59 PM
The TVS Racing and KidZania partnership is the first of its kind in India
The TVS Racing and KidZania partnership is the first of its kind in India

The TVS Racing Experience zone at KidZania has role-play activities for children across varied age groups. This includes a TVS Apache RR 310 assembly area where children use actual tools to assemble panels on the motorcycle. There’s also a design studio to design the motorcycle and understand assembly lines as well as use kits based on the given guidelines.

The TVS Racing Experience Centre has several role-playing activities for children across different age groups
Children can set new top scores and earn their racing licence on the TVS Racing simulator. Lastly, kids can have a go on the Apache minibike on a racetrack within the indoor park. TVS and KidZania have also launched a new range of merchandise comprising riding jackets, gloves, t-shirts as well as ISI-certified helmets for young enthusiasts.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with KidZania to bring a first-ever motorcycle racing experience for kids in India. This partnership further fuels our commitment of promoting a safe yet thrilling racing culture for the young riders in India. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate a passion for racing in the next generation."

All activities are supervised by adults including the assembly area where children get to use real tools to assemble the TVS Apache RR 310
Speaking about the special partnership, Prerna Uppal, Chief Partnership Officer - KidZania India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the coming together of two new-age brands for such an innovative and exclusive experience concept. The partnership between KidZania and TVS Motor Company represents not just a collaboration but a convergence of two distinct cultures - KidZania's focus on experiential learning and interactive play, combined with TVS Motor's commitment to innovation and sustainability, creating a truly unique and exciting opportunity for children to explore the world of racing and mobility. We can't wait to see the impact it will have on children's lives."

The TVS Racing Experience Centre also celebrates that brand's 41-year legacy of motorsport. The experience zone not only aims to create more awareness around racing but also to shape impressionable minds around riding safety and motorsport at large.

Kids can take home a racing licence after completing training on the virtual racing simulator
TVS and KidZania are already in talks for expanding the same to the latter’s indoor theme park located in Delhi-NCR. KidZania is also working towards opening its third indoor theme in Bengaluru, which could also get a similar experience centre in the future. KidZania currently has 25 brands onboard with TVS becoming its 26th association.

First Published Date: 06 May 2023, 18:59 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Racing TVS Motor Company KidZania TVS KidZania TVS Racing Experience Centre for kids KidZania Mumbai
