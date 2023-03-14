HT Auto
This TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker is ready to hit the dirt track

TVS Motor Company recently held MotoSoul in Goa. The brand showcased four customized Ronins at the event. TVS also unveiled Flat Track Experience where they used modified Ronins. The motorcycle was modified by TVS themselves into flat trackers. To do this, the manufacturer had to change quite a few things about the Ronin 225.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 17:35 PM
The flat-track version of the Ronin is lighter and gets a remapped engine as well.
TVS Motor Company had a modified version of the Ronin 225 at the MotoSoul 2023. The Ronin 225 was modified into a flat tracker. Apart from this, there were four customized Ronins on display as well. 
The suspension setup on the Ronin flat tracker was different. It was using long travel suspension and a new set of off-road spec tyres.
The engine was the same 225.9 cc unit. But it was not remapped to suit the characteristics of the flat tracker. The Ronin was also fitted with a new exhaust system.
Several parts such as rear section, tail lamp, headlamp and the instrument panel has been removed to save the weight. The front brake has also been removed because flat trackers do not have them. 
There is also a new wider and taller handlebar fitted to the motorcycle. The Ronin is finished in a blue, black and white paint scheme along with golden forks.
First, the motorcycle's suspension setup was changed. It now featured long travel suspension which means that the suspension travel has been increased and the ground clearance has also been increased. There is also a large skid plate positioned below the engine to protect it from rocks.

The weight of the motorcycle has also been decreased as there is no headlamp and the rear section has also been modified with a cowl instead of a single-piece seat and the tail section has also been removed. It seems like the instrument cluster has also been removed. Being a flat tracker, the front disc brake has been removed and there are new tyres as well. The handlebar on the motorcycle is wider and taller as well. The foot pegs are also different, they do not get the rubber padding. Instead, there are spikes which improve the grip.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

There are updates to the engine as well. It has been retuned to suit the new characteristics of the motorcycle. There is a new exhaust on the side as well which gets heat shields and it would also be lighter than the stock unit. The stock engine on the TVS Ronin is a 225.9 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets oil-cooling. It produces 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 17:35 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS Ronin 225 Vehicle modification bike modification
