This TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker is ready to hit the dirt track

TVS Motor Company recently held MotoSoul in Goa. The brand showcased four customized Ronins at the event. TVS also unveiled Flat Track Experience where they used modified Ronins. The motorcycle was modified by TVS themselves into flat trackers. To do this, the manufacturer had to change quite a few things about the Ronin 225.

First, the motorcycle's suspension setup was changed. It now featured long travel suspension which means that the suspension travel has been increased and the ground clearance has also been increased. There is also a large skid plate positioned below the engine to protect it from rocks.

The side panels and the fuel tank has been carried over from the stock Ronin,

The weight of the motorcycle has also been decreased as there is no headlamp and the rear section has also been modified with a cowl instead of a single-piece seat and the tail section has also been removed. It seems like the instrument cluster has also been removed. Being a flat tracker, the front disc brake has been removed and there are new tyres as well. The handlebar on the motorcycle is wider and taller as well. The foot pegs are also different, they do not get the rubber padding. Instead, there are spikes which improve the grip.

There are updates to the engine as well. It has been retuned to suit the new characteristics of the motorcycle. There is a new exhaust on the side as well which gets heat shields and it would also be lighter than the stock unit. The stock engine on the TVS Ronin is a 225.9 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets oil-cooling. It produces 20.12 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch.

