This stunning e-bike from German startup costs as much as a Tesla Model Y

There are bikes. There are electric bikes. There are expensive electric bikes. And then there is the Novus electric motorcycle, a stunning piece of engineering artwork but one that also commands a hefty price that matches the asking price of a Tesla Model Y Long-Range electric car.

At around 46,284 euros - VAT included (approximately ₹40 lakh) , the Novus is clearly meant for the rich and famous who want to make a difference in the world by shunning machines that use fossil fuel. But going beyond the rather exorbitant price tag, it also makes a stunning case for itself in terms of looks and performance.

With its swingarm, fork and frame made completely from carbon-fiber, the Novus sits on 18-inch wheels which have carbon fiber rims too. The frame weight is just seven kilos.

Electrek reports that the German startup wanted to have a product that marries the advantages of a cycle with those of a motorcycle.

As such, the Novus puts out 23.67 bhp from its motor which can push it to a max speed of an impressive 120 kmph. Want more? The e-bike can race to 50 kmph from stationery in just three seconds.

Novus also makes use of regenerative braking which seeks to give some added heft to the 4.3 kWh battery installed under the central frame. It weighs in at 19 kilos while the entire e-bike weighs around 75 kilos.

Suspension duties are handled by a monofork setup while a large LED unit doles out a plethora of statistics and information. The bike can also be connected with the Novus app which is what one would also use to access and start the e-bike, unless there is an NFC chip bought as well. And no, there is no physical key.

Novus can also be powered from zero to 80% in 30 minutes and has a max range of around 100 kilometres as long as it is not being pushed to its limits.

Production for the e-bike starts in 2022.