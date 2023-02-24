HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Pays Homage To Indian Army

This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army

Royal Enfield is a brand that is associated with the Indian Army for the longest time. They started supplying motorcycles to the army in 1949. Royal Enfield is also very popular when it comes to modified motorcycles. This is mainly because the motorcycles by the brand are easy to work on and can be modified into different styles. Here is a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 that is modified by Eimor Customs.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The owner of the motorcycle wanted to completely restore his Bullet 350 CI.
The owner of the motorcycle wanted to completely restore his Bullet 350 CI.
The owner of the motorcycle wanted to completely restore his Bullet 350 CI.
The owner of the motorcycle wanted to completely restore his Bullet 350 CI.

The Bullet 350 is one from the cast iron engine era. The client is an army officer and he wanted to give a personal touch to his motorcycle. The Bullet 350 needed a complete restoration and the modification shop also made some enhancements to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is finished in an Army Green colour scheme. It goes well with the blacked-out elements. For instance, the engine casing, shock absorbers, engine guard, handlebar, rearview mirrors, seat and exhaust are blacked-out. There are also alloy wheels with block-pattern tyres. This means tubeless tyres.

There are no mechanical changes to the engine.
There are no mechanical changes to the engine.
There are no mechanical changes to the engine.
There are no mechanical changes to the engine.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Eimor Customs has also fitted an after-market LED headlamp which has five stars embedded inside it. There are Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels that complement the paint scheme. The ribbed seat seems to be more comfortable than the stock unit and it also looks better.

Then there are the enhancements, Eimor Customs added disc brakes for better stopping power. There are new shock absorbers as well so the ride quality should be better. The fenders on the motorcycle are also new.

The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes to the engine. It is still a 346 cc, single-cylinder unit. However, there is a new exhaust unit. Overall, the motorcycle is still recognizable as the Royal Enfield Bullet which retains its retro charm and iconic looks but now has a subtle hint of modifications.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification car modification bike modification Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 751 Rs. 1,289
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army
This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in suit over fatal Autopilot crash
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in suit over fatal Autopilot crash
Honda offers huge discount on City ahead of the launch of its facelift version
Honda offers huge discount on City ahead of the launch of its facelift version
River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
River Indie electric scooter launched in India: 5 things to know
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?
2023 Yamaha FZ-X Review: Notable updates but where is the oomph?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city