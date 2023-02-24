This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 pays homage to Indian Army

Royal Enfield is a brand that is associated with the Indian Army for the longest time. They started supplying motorcycles to the army in 1949. Royal Enfield is also very popular when it comes to modified motorcycles. This is mainly because the motorcycles by the brand are easy to work on and can be modified into different styles. Here is a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 that is modified by Eimor Customs.

The Bullet 350 is one from the cast iron engine era. The client is an army officer and he wanted to give a personal touch to his motorcycle. The Bullet 350 needed a complete restoration and the modification shop also made some enhancements to the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is finished in an Army Green colour scheme. It goes well with the blacked-out elements. For instance, the engine casing, shock absorbers, engine guard, handlebar, rearview mirrors, seat and exhaust are blacked-out. There are also alloy wheels with block-pattern tyres. This means tubeless tyres.

There are no mechanical changes to the engine.

Eimor Customs has also fitted an after-market LED headlamp which has five stars embedded inside it. There are Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels that complement the paint scheme. The ribbed seat seems to be more comfortable than the stock unit and it also looks better.

Then there are the enhancements, Eimor Customs added disc brakes for better stopping power. There are new shock absorbers as well so the ride quality should be better. The fenders on the motorcycle are also new.

The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes to the engine. It is still a 346 cc, single-cylinder unit. However, there is a new exhaust unit. Overall, the motorcycle is still recognizable as the Royal Enfield Bullet which retains its retro charm and iconic looks but now has a subtle hint of modifications.

