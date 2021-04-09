Remember the unique looking Ducati Sport 1000 Biposto from the movie Tron: Legacy? It seems, Segway Apex 2 hybrid hydrogen electric motorcycle has taken inspiration from the bike of the movie. The futuristic looking concept motorcycle unveiled recently looks uber cool.

No wonder, if this concept motorcycle ever makes it to production, it will spawn out equally eye-catching and appealing motorcycle that not only looks stunning, comes as emission free thanks to the hi-tech hybrid hydrogen electric powertrain as well.

The Segway Apex 2 comes as a follow-up model to the previously unveiled Segway Apex electric motorcycle that was first unveiled back in 2019. This electric motorcycle faced pretty much skepticism from the critics, but that didn't let down the company from developing and testing motorcycles with green powertrain. The Apex was even seen being track tested in 2020.

Now as Segway is following up with the Apex H2, it seems the company is really serious about its motorcycle project.

So what does the Segway Apex 2 look like?

As it appears, the company has added a hydrogen fuel cell to the Apex and reworked the frame to offer a futuristic design. The motorcycle gets a funky design oozing sportiness from every inch. The sleek LED strip instead of a conventional headlamp, high-performance tyres with the wheels sporting flurocent strips and no spokes, a chunky and aerodynamically designed fuel tank, fully digital instrument console, low-sitting rider seat, sleek tail section with an LED taillight at the tip of it.

The hydrogen electric motorcycle gets twin single-sided swingarms, which means the Apex H2’s wheels appear to float in place from the right side of the bike. The powertrain sits neatly below the rider seat.

The hydrogen canisters providing the combustible fuel are claimed to be swappable and refillable, which would reduce the recharging time compared to a all-electric motorcycle. Overall, the motorcycle looks absolutely stunning in picture, but there are questions about it making reality.

Segway claims that the Apex H2 is capable of pumping out 80 hp of power and it can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in four seconds. The motorcycle is capable of running at a top speed of 150 kmph.

While there are questions about the Apex 2 making it to production Segway claims that it will produce the motorcycle within next two years and start delivering in 2023. They’ve also revealed the pricing of the motorcycle at approximately $10,700.