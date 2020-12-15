Royal Enfield motorcycles have a huge following in the world of bike customisation and it won't be wrong to say that the new 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) have added a whole new dimension to the world of customisation and motorcycle modification.

While there have been some very unique as well as extreme custom concepts made taking Royal Enfield bikes as base, a recent project named Hummingbird 650 by Bulleteer Customs has shot to fame on Instagram for all the good reasons.

Bulleteer Customs is a bike modification house based out of Bengaluru and has been active since 2007. The Hummingbird 650 isn't the first project when B. Customs has used a 650 Twin as the donor bike, in this case, it is a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Hummingbird 650 has been given a laid-back riding stance thanks to the solid changes brought out to the handlebar where the original flat bar has been swapped with a pulled-back styled unit, and the footpegs have been pushed forward. The new bar gives the bike a more muscular look and gels well its personality.

The Hummingbird 650 gets a 120 mm wide rubber at the front and 180 mm wide tyre at the rear. Image Credits: Instagram

Other prominent changes on the bike include a wider and lower-set seat along with a custom fuel tank. Also, the dual-pod instrument console has been repositioned and placed towards the left of the fuel tank. It has been given a small lower-set LED headlamp which spruce up the overall appeal of the bike.

The Hummingbird has been slapped-on with wider set of tyres to make it look way more muscular and it won't be wrong to say that the tyres does the duty well. For the record, it gets a 120 mm wide rubber at the front and 180 mm wide tyre at the rear. Also, a custom project is never complete without an aftermarket full system exhaust and the Hummingbird 650 gets exactly what's needed to make the overall setup complete.

As seen on typical cruiser builds, the rear license plate holder has been vertically positioned on to the left side of the motorcycle while the tail light has been given a minimalist LED strip treatment.