Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT Pro revealed: King of off-roads

Suzuki has revealed the V-Strom 1050 XT Pro for the Italian market. This is the flagship variant of the adventure tourer which comes kitted with more premium off-road specific accessories.

The V-Strom 1050 XT Pro variant gets a dedicated off-road kit including bash plate, engine guards, adjustable footpegs, and hard case panniers in order to carry more luggage on road trips.

Its aluminium engine bash plate has been designed for enhanced protection to the engine, particularly for the lower position of the front cylinder, oil filter, and the exhaust system.

Thanks to the addition of the new aluminium panniers, the luggage carrying capacity of the bike has been increased by 74 litres (37 litres of space in each pannier). The panniers have been designed with a very practical approach. It gets the edges covered with plastic protection. It also gets a top opening system which ensures operation in the tight spots.

The bike receives new high engine guard bars which wrap the radiator for maximum protection. It also receives oversized and adjustable footrests which have been designed for maximum rider comfort and control while standing up and riding off-road.

It sources power from the same 1,037 cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 90-degree v-twin engine. This engine is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 106 PS at 8,500 rpm and 100 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

In Italy, the bike has been priced at 15,390 Euros which converts to ₹13.31 lakh. It has been launched in three paint options - black, yellow and the two-tone orange with white livery. As far as India launch is concerned, there is no confirmation yet.