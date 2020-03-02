Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported a 3.5% increase in total sales at 67,961 units in February this year.

The company had sold 65,630 units in February last year, SMIPL said in a statement. Domestic sales during February this year stood at 58,644 units as compared to 57,174 units sold in the year-ago month, a growth of 2.57 per cent, it added. "Inching closer to the end of the current fiscal year, we are happy with our sustained growth momentum," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

February was an eventful month for the company as it unveiled BS 6 compliant product portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 that received much love from the automobile enthusiasts, he added.

"Furthermore, we commenced the sale of BS 6 compliant Burgman Street from the dealerships. We are confident that the new product launches will propel our sales growth in the Indian market," Hirao said. PTI





