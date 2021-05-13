Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), on Thursday has announced that it has appointed Satoshi Uchida as the new company head. The decision comes as a part of the SMC’s global revamp strategy. Satoshi Uchida has succeeded Koichiro Hirao with effect from 1st May 2021.

Uchida has more than 30 years of experience in the automobile sector across various global markets. As SMIPL claims, he will be responsible to explore new avenues for growth and further strengthen the two-wheeler major's position in the Indian market.

Commenting on his appointment, Satoshi Uchida, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that SMIPL has immense opportunities for growth. "I am delighted to join Suzuki Motorcycle India again after a gap of just two years of my earlier assignment here in India. This company has always been very close to my heart. In fact, India is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in the world. For us at Suzuki, it offers immense opportunities for growth and it will be my endeavor once again to further consolidate our base here in India," Uchida further added.

He also said that Suzuki's global operations experienced a paradigm shift in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Uchida also said that Suzuki Motorcycle India too has been taking various initiatives to align with the new normal, which include the launch of an online sales module, and the `Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program.

Despite the shock on the automobile sector due to the second wave of the Covid-19 that is rampaging the country, Uchida believes that SMIPL's business in India will bounce back faster than expected.

Satoshi Uchida has previously worked at Suzuki Motorcycle India and Deputy Executive General Manager- Motorcycle Operations (India/Middle-East/Africa) at Suzuki Motor Corporation. In his last role, he was assigned in the US market.