Suzuki Avenis 125 scooter deliveries to start this month

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced the launch of the new Avenis 125 sporty scooter in the country in late 2021. The pricing of new Suzuki Avenis starts from ₹86,700 and goes up to ₹87,000 (ex-showroom). While the prices of the new scooter were announced and the dealerships also commenced the bookings of the model, the two-wheeler is yet to reach the dealerships and the customer test rides, deliveries have yet not started.

Now, as per dealer sources, they are expected to receive the scooter units by mid-January, following which the deliveries will begin.

The Suzuki Avenis comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 sporty scooter. It comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology. This engine delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750rpm, backed with a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm. The company claims that the high power and low kerb mass gives the scooter a thrilling ride. For the record, the scooter weighs just 106 kg.

The scooter is also loaded to the teeth with technology and features. It gets the company’s patent SEP Technology along with Suzuki Ride Connect feature. Its fully digital instrument cockpit is Bluetooth enabled and allows the rider to connect it with a smartphone that unlocks many connected features.

The scooter has been offered in a slew of colour options including Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and the higher priced Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition).