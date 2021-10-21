Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Superhero fan? 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man edition launched
Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the bike which continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc engine. 
Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the bike which continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc engine. 

Superhero fan? 2022 Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man edition launched

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 11:08 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2022 Yamaha MT-03 gets a swanky colour combination of red and golden that appears similar to the suit of Marvel's superhero Iron Man.

Yamaha Motor Brazil has revealed a new and exclusive Iron Man edition of its popular MT-03 naked street motorcycle in the market of Brazil. The motorcycle comes painted with a new superhero-inspired colour scheme. Apart from the update to the cosmetics of the bike, there is no other change. 

Similar Bikes

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883 (HT Auto photo)

Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Iron 883

883 cc
₹ 9.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fzs-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 1.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Rayzr 125

66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Yzf R15 V3

155 cc
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)

Yamaha Fz-fi V3

149 cc
₹ 99,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155-based Force 2.0 scooter launched: Top highlights)

The bike gets a swanky colour combination of red and golden that appears similar to the suit of Marvel's superhero Iron Man. At the headlamp, the bike gets Marvel’s Avenger’s logo, while the ‘MT’ lettering has been added to the tank extensions. The fuel tank of the street naked offering gets a decal with Iron Man’s helmet. In addition to this, the company has also added golden rim tapes on the bike's 17-inch alloy wheels.

Save for the styling updates there is no other tweak on the bike which continues along with its diamond-type frame and a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine responsible for delivering 42bhp of maximum power and 30Nm of peak torque. The engine is married to a six-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

The suspension kit on the motorcycle includes 37mm upside-down forks for the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. For the stopping power, Yamaha has given the motorcycle a 298mm front disc and 220mm rear disc brake.

(Also Read: Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season)

This limited edition of the Yamaha MT-03 Iron Man has only been introduced in Brazil currently at a premium over the standard model. It may not be launched in India anytime soon. 

 

  • First Published Date : 21 Oct 2021, 11:08 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue