Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, on Wednesday said that it has managed to sell over 450,744 units in June as against 112,682 units sold in May. This is a direct sequential growth of four times.

However, when compared to last year sales, Hero witnessed a 26% dip in June'20 as it sold 6.16 lakh units in the corresponding month a year back.

The first quarter of FY’21 sales was subdued due to the impact of lockdown imposed to limit the virus outbreak. This affected the overall operations including manufacturing as well as sales of the Hero products. Despite the challenging conditions, the company managed to sell a total of 563,426 units in the first quarter (April-June) of FY 2020-21.

Commenting on the sales, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO Hero MotorCorp said, “We have demonstrated phenomenal leadership quality and tenacity to clock a sharp vertical growth in our sales at a time of massive disruption and uncertainty. This is an overwhelming reiteration of the enduring trust and faith that our customers repose in Brand Hero."

In June, Hero MotoCorp also introduced an integrated online sales platform – eSHOP. This platform offers a completely digital buying experience for the customers. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website.

“A major part of the market demand is emanating from the rural and semi-urban markets, which have been helped to a large extent by the various stimulus packages rolled out by the government. A combination of multiple factors, including the forecast of a normal monsoon, a bumper Rabi crop and the upcoming festive season are expected to keep the momentum going over the next few months," Munjal added.

Recently, the brand also announced that it has stated the dispatch of its highly anticipated Xtreme 160R motorcycle. The bike has been priced at ₹99,950 (ex-showroom).

Note: These are wholesale figures (deliveries made to dealerships).