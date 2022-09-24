HT Auto
Sibling rivalry: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225 compared

TVS recently launched the Ronin 225 in the Indian market. It will be competing against the Apache RTR 200 4V also.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2022, 12:13 PM
The Apache is a streetfighter whereas the Ronin is a mix of various different designs. 
TVS recently launched the Ronin 225 in the Indian market. It takes some inspiration from the Zeppelin R concept that was showcased at Auto Expo. The Ronin 225 shares some parts with the Apache RTR 200 4V. However, both of them are still quite different. Here, is a comparison between the Ronin 225 and Apache RTR 200 4V.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225: Design

The design of both motorcycles is radically different. The Apache RTR 200 4V is a streetfighter. The motorcycle was updated last year. It got an even more aggressive-looking headlamp and a new tail lamp design. The muscular fuel tank and sharp tank shrouds add to the road presence of the motorcycle.

On the other hand, Ronin's design is a mixed bag. It has some characteristics of a cruiser, scrambler and neo-retro motorcycle. There is a circular headlamp in the front, a cruiser-like riding stance with a muscular fuel tank and a scrambler-like rear section with a slim tail lamp and block-pattern tyres.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225: Specs

The Ronin comes with a 225.9 cc air-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.40 PS and 19.93 Nm. The engine is tuned for more torque and it can achieve a top speed of 120 kmph. There are two riding modes, Urban and Rain.

The Apache gets a 197.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine that produces 20.82 PS and 17.25 Nm in the Sport mode. In Urban and Sport mode, the power output is 17.32 PS and the torque is 16.51 Nm.

Both engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The Apache does produce slightly more power but it is the Ronin that has more torque and tractability.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225: Features

In terms of features, both the motorcycles are very well packed. They both get Bluetooth connectivity, riding modes, Glide Through Traffic technology, LED lighting and much more.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225: Suspension setup

Ronin uses 41mm Showa Big Piston USD forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The Apache RTR 200 4V uses preload-adjustable telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Both of them are sourced from Showa.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225: Prices

The Apache RTR 200 4V starts at 1.40 lakh and goes up to 1.45 lakh. The Ronin 225 is priced between 1.49 lakh and 1.70 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

 

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2022, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Apache RTR 200 4V Ronin 225 TVS Motor Company
