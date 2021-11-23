Royal Enfield unveils 120th Year Anniversary Edition of 650 Twin motorcycles

Royal Enfield started its production in November 1901 by launching its first bike at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. From these humble beginnings in 1901, Royal Enfield has been the oldest motorcycle brand to remain in continuous production to date. To mark this milestone, Royal Enfield on Tuesday revealed the new 120th Year Anniversary Edition of its popular 650 Twin motorcycles - the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 at EICMA 2021.

Similar Bikes

The new motorcycles commemorate the company's 120 years of existence through their special edition skins.

Only 480 units of these limited edition bikes will be produced and sold across the world. Distributed as 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia, comprising of 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 Interceptor INT 650 for each region.

Speaking on the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages. There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960’s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles"