HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 May Power Sales, Brand Claims ‘unprecedented Response’

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may power sales, brand claims ‘unprecedented response’

The Hunter 350 has been well received in the Indian market. It starts at 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable motorcycles from Royal Enfield.
By : Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. (Royal Enfield)
Metro variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield is confident that its strong prospects in the Indian bike market would be further bolstered by the newly-launched Hunter 350 motorcycle. Royal Enfield points to what it claims has been an ‘unprecedented demand’ for the Hunter 350 since it was launched last month as a firm indication of this trend.

Royal Enfield sold a little over 70,000 motorcycles in all of August, a respectable jump from around 49,000 units sold in the same month of 2021. The 53 per cent jump in sales could also be because of the relatively new models based on the J platform like Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. While the company has eight models for customers in India - Scram 411, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650 and the Bullet, much of the attention now is being grabbed by Hunter 350. “We launched the Hunter 350 early this month, and the motorcycle has received an unprecedented response since then," said B Govindarajan, CEO, of Royal Enfield. “We are seeing incremental volumes with this launch, and the initial bookings for the new motorcycle have been very promising."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Ts Street Hunter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Creon (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Creon
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Fi E100
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Pcx160
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

The Metro variant gets disc brakes at both ends. 
The Metro variant gets disc brakes at both ends. 
The Metro variant gets disc brakes at both ends. 
The Metro variant gets disc brakes at both ends. 

The Hunter 350 is one of the most affordable motorcycles in Royal Enfield's line-up. It is available in two variants. There is Retro and Metro. The Retro variant is priced at 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Metro variant is priced at 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specs

The Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform. This is the same platform on which the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350 are based. The Hunter 350 uses the same 349 c, air-oil cooled engine that produces 20.2 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine might be the same as other motorcycles but Royal Enfield has retuned the fuel and ignition map so that it suits the nimble characteristics of the Hunter 350.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Looks

The Hunter 350 might be the most modern-looking Royal Enfield motorcycle. It has some scrambler characteristics with a circular halogen headlamp, a new tail lamp design and compact dimensions. it is also the first Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels. All of this makes Hunter 350, a very accessible motorcycle for customers who are looking to upgrade to a 350 cc motorcycle.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 10:25 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may power sales, brand claims ‘unprecedented response’
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may power sales, brand claims ‘unprecedented response’
In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at ₹17.50 lakh. Here's what's special
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at 17.50 lakh. Here's what's special
Ola gets 10,000 bookings for S1 electric scooter on day one of purchase window
Ola gets 10,000 bookings for S1 electric scooter on day one of purchase window
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city