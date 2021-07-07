Royal Enfield Classic 350 crosses 2 lakh price mark after latest price hike

Royal Enfield has recently announced a price hike on its motorcycles in the country. Its most popular offering - Classic 350 has turned costlier in the range of ₹7,361 up to ₹8,362.

With the latest price hike, the RE Classic 350 now retails in the range of ₹1,79,782 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for Ash/Chestnut Red/ Redditch Red/Pure Black/Mercury Silver Single ABS base trims to ₹2,06,962 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the top-of-the-line paint schemes - Stealth Black/Chrome Black.

Timely price hikes have made the Classic 350 cross ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. And this increment is substantially higher than Royal Enfield's other products like the Himalayan and the Bullet 350. This also indicates that the upcoming new-gen Classic 350 could be even costlier than the current-gen motorcycle.

But at the same time, the new-gen Classic 350 will also receive a host of ground-breaking updates including a new J-platform, powertrain, features and tweaked exteriors. The bike has already been spotted getting tested on the Indian roads several times in the past.

Apart from the all-new Classic 350, the company is also gearing up to launch a slew of new products in the Indian market. RE was spotted testing a middleweight cruiser likely to be called 'Shotgun', in addition, that there is also a 350 cc scrambler-inspired motorcycle in the making that could be named either Scram 350 or Hunter 350.

