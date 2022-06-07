HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Riding To Ladakh? Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Riders To Get Free Service Packages

Riding to Ladakh? Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle riders to get free service packages

Ladakh is a popular destination for biking communities in India and those on Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles can look forward to complimentary service across India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2022, 03:30 PM
Classic Legends is opening its service doors to riders making way to Ladakh as part of a complimentary offer.
Classic Legends is opening its service doors to riders making way to Ladakh as part of a complimentary offer.
Classic Legends is opening its service doors to riders making way to Ladakh as part of a complimentary offer.
Classic Legends is opening its service doors to riders making way to Ladakh as part of a complimentary offer.

Classic Legends on Tuesday announced a special service camp offer for riders of its Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles making way to Ladakh. As part of the offer, Kommuniti members of the brand can look forward to free service assistance en route Ladakh from major access routes to the region from key parts of the country.

The ‘Service on Us’ initiative is available in all major cities along the route to Ladakh and will provide the required support that riders would require. Under the offer, labour charges for periodic service and running repairs would be complimentary. Additionally, there is a 26-point check available at Leh service station without the need for any payment required.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi 300
₹1.05 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Jawa Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Jawa
293 cc
₹1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royalenfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royalenfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.18 - 2.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Evoke Motorcycles Evoke Urban Classic
₹6.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Chief Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chief Classic
₹21.3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

A press statement from the company further informs that an ‘expert technician’ has been deputed in Leh with essential tools and parts that may be required. Additionally, those with RSA (Road-side Assistance) policy would be eligible for breakdown assistance as per policy guidelines while those without the policy can avail the service on a payment basis. “This initiative is dedicated to the free-spiritedness of Jawa & Yezdi riders and their quest to explore, and it is our aim to offer them complete peace of mind in terms of service assistance while they are at it," says Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends.

The ‘Service on Us’ initiative is available for all riders making way to Ladakh and merging in NCR as a common point. The service is available at official service centers in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. From here, riders may choose either of the two routes to Ladakh - via Chandigarh and Manali or via Jammu, Srinagar and Kargil.

Those riding in from the eastern parts of the country can avail service in cities like Kolkata, Dhanbad, Arrah, Patna, Lucknow and Agra. Those riding up from southern parts can opt for service in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra. Riders making way from Mumbai can get their motorcycles checked in the city, apart from centers in Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 03:30 PM IST
TAGS: Jawa Yezdi Classic Legends
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Heatwave in Delhi: Top tips to keep your car safe under unforgiving sun
Heatwave in Delhi: Top tips to keep your car safe under unforgiving sun
BMW M3 Touring to make debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
BMW M3 Touring to make debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV to be locally assembled, launch later this year
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV to be locally assembled, launch later this year
Honda files design patent for U-go electric scooter in India
Honda files design patent for U-go electric scooter in India
Why steal cars when parts will fetch more? GTA on the rise amid chip shortage
Why steal cars when parts will fetch more? GTA on the rise amid chip shortage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city