Revolt RV 400 electric bike booking to open tomorrow, to be offered in 3 colours

Revolt Motors is gearing up to introduce the new RV 400 electric motorcycle in India this month. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will start accepting booking for the electric bike from tomorrow (October 20). The EV-maker has also revealed that the new electric two-wheeler will be available in three choices of exterior colour ahead of the launch.

Similar Bikes

Revolt Motors has been teasing the RV 400 electric motorcycle ahead of its expected launch in the next few weeks. It promises to return a range of up to 150 kms without the need to recharge.

Revolt Motors has now revealed there will be three choices of colours to pick for the new RV 400. In a new teaser, the two-wheeler manufacturer showed colour options including Cosmic Black, Rebel Red and Mist Grey for the upcoming electric bike.

Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is likely to be powered by a 3kW mid-drive motor. It is expected to have a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery to store its charge. The electric bike is also likely to get a top speed of 85 kmph.

Revolt Motors calls the RV 400 ‘India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle'. The reason for that is the tech and features it is expected to be loaded with. The Revolt RV 400 electric bike is likely to get a dedicated smartphone application called MyRevolt. The app is aimed to provide access to a host of connectivity features which include geo-fencing, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, selection of customised sounds, historical data of rides and mileage.