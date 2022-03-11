HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Poise Launches Two New Electric Scooters In India With Swappable Battery Tech

Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Poise NX-120 and Grace electric scooters feature a Li-ion-based battery that supports a full-charge range of at least 110 km (ARAI-tested).
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 01:30 PM
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Poise Scooters announced the launch of two new battery-powered scooters in the country. While the NX – 120 has been priced at 1,24,000 (ex-showroom Karnataka), the Poise Grace retails at 1,04,000 (ex-showroom, Karnataka). One of the key highlights of these models is the use of removable batteries that can be swapped and charged at household power sockets. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company claims that its Poise Grace and NX-120 scooters feature a Li-ion-based battery that supports a full-charge range of at least 110 km (ARAI-tested). The battery powers an electric motor which is good enough to deliver a top speed of 55 kmph. In addition to this, the company is also working on the development of Zuink high-speed scooter which is expected to have a higher top speed of 90 kmph. 

These scooters  being manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art facility located in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. The EV maker claims that this facility is capable of manufacturing 30,000 vehicles in the first year. The output will be pushed to 100,000 vehicles in the second year.

“We aim to strike a balance between technological breakthroughs, cost, accessibility, and sustainability. We hope to be a big part of the EV revolution and contribute to a cleaner India by providing technologically advanced features, ease of maneuverability, and affordable ownership," said Vittal Belandor, Managing Director, Nisiki Technologies. 

The company aims to develop provisions to recycle Li-ion batteries for EV operations. “We wish to cooperate with the EV ecosystem to develop systems for reusing and repurposing lithium batteries for their second lives. The Li-ion batteries will only be recycled after they have reached the end of their useful lives. We're actively obtaining the necessary technology and know-how to construct this in India," said Paaras Belandor, Manager, Poise Scooters.

 

 

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2022, 01:28 PM IST
TAGS: Poise Poise electric scooters Poise EV Poise NX120 Poise Grace
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city