Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Poise Scooters announced the launch of two new battery-powered scooters in the country. While the NX – 120 has been priced at ₹1,24,000 (ex-showroom Karnataka), the Poise Grace retails at ₹1,04,000 (ex-showroom, Karnataka). One of the key highlights of these models is the use of removable batteries that can be swapped and charged at household power sockets.

The company claims that its Poise Grace and NX-120 scooters feature a Li-ion-based battery that supports a full-charge range of at least 110 km (ARAI-tested). The battery powers an electric motor which is good enough to deliver a top speed of 55 kmph. In addition to this, the company is also working on the development of Zuink high-speed scooter which is expected to have a higher top speed of 90 kmph.

These scooters being manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art facility located in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. The EV maker claims that this facility is capable of manufacturing 30,000 vehicles in the first year. The output will be pushed to 100,000 vehicles in the second year.

“We aim to strike a balance between technological breakthroughs, cost, accessibility, and sustainability. We hope to be a big part of the EV revolution and contribute to a cleaner India by providing technologically advanced features, ease of maneuverability, and affordable ownership," said Vittal Belandor, Managing Director, Nisiki Technologies.

The company aims to develop provisions to recycle Li-ion batteries for EV operations. “We wish to cooperate with the EV ecosystem to develop systems for reusing and repurposing lithium batteries for their second lives. The Li-ion batteries will only be recycled after they have reached the end of their useful lives. We're actively obtaining the necessary technology and know-how to construct this in India," said Paaras Belandor, Manager, Poise Scooters.

