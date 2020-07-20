Piaggio India on Monday took to the top gear to launch two products in one go courtesy the Aprilia Storm and the iconic Vespa VXL, SXL facelift. Underlining that customers can also choose to make use of the company's online sales channel, Piaggio informed that the two products - although targeted at different target audiences - will offer a whole lot more than before.

Both Aprilia Storm and Vespa VXL, SXL facelift had first been showcased at Auto Expo 2020 back in February. And while Auto Expo may seem like an eternity ago, Piaggio had already commenced pre-bookings for ₹1,000 recently and is also offering online benefits of ₹2,000.

The main highlights of the Vespa VXL (125cc and 150cc) and SXL (125cc and 150cc) range are technologically advanced Monocoque full steel body, vibrant high definition three-coat body colours, anti-lock braking system (ABS) or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. Now BS 6-compliant, the range brags of clean emission three-valve technology fuel injection engine which promises enhanced performance. Supporting the frame are broad tyres and petal-design alloys which also enhance comfort, apart from being visual aesthetic. The range now also offers LED head lights, center intergrated DRLs, USB charging and boot light.

The Aprilia Storm 125cc bike also packs in a range of features which include twin pot calliper front disc brake, digital cluster, 12-inch alloy wheels and bold styling elements.

Piaggio India is primarily looking at wooing a young buying audience with the two latest products. "We are delighted to launch two new offerings from our iconic brands Vespa and Aprilia," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD at Piaggio India. "As premium differentiated Italian brands, it is our commitment to continuously redefine and enhance our discerning consumer’s experience. Brand Vespa has added technology led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks."

The new range of 2020 Vespa Facelifts and new Aprilia Storm model are available across Vespa and Aprilia dealerships in India.