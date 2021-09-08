Ola Electric scooter sale goes live post unspecified 'troubles'

Ola Electric had previously launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters at a starting price of ₹1 lakh. Bookings for the products had been opened in July and had been well received.

The Ola Electric scooter features a 3.9 kWh battery pack that supplies power to an electric motor delivering 8.5 kW peak power. The battery can be charged in just 6 hours with a 750W portable charger or it can also be charged up to 50% using an Ola Supercharger in just 18 minutes. As for the per-charge range, the Ola S1 Pro has a stated range of 181 kms while S1 has a range of around 120 kms.

The Ola Electric scooter also offers a fully digital 7-inch touchscreen display with connectivity options. There is a ‘biggest in the segment’ 50-litres boot, cruise control, reverse mode, full LED lighting setup and fast charging capability.

Ola Electric is offering a number of finance options and states that the booking and advance amounts are completely refundable as long as the ordered unit has not been dispatched from the factory. The entire process of bookings and purchasing the products has been kept online with the company following a direct-to-home model. It further informs that test rides as well as deliveries will commence from October.