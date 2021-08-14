Ola electric scooter S1 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation, where to watch

Ola Electric S1 battery-powered scooter will be rolled in the Indian market on Sunday (August 15). The launch of Ola Electric S1 scooter will take place digitally on the company's official website and social media handles at 2 PM. The launch event will be free for all viewers and will not require any special permission to see the live product launch broadcast.

While Ola Electric has already fully revealed the S1 electric scooter and has teased some of its key features such as best-in-class 50-litres under-seat storage, reverse function, LED lighting and charging time, there are still a host of details that are yet to be revealed. Information on the official technical specifications, engine output, full range, and also the price will be known only tomorrow.

The Ola Electric scooter will be manufactured at a Tamil Nadu-based plant. Company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal recently shared the status of the factory on Twitter showing an aerial image of the Ola Futurefactory. "Ground zero!" wrote Aggarwal with the image of the upcoming factory where Ola's EVs will be manufactured.

The company has shared previously that the upcoming mega factory will be equipped to manufacture up to 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase. The production capacity will also be hiked in the future.

Expected pricing:

Given all the modern features and functionalities the S1 electric scooter is going to come kitted with, expect it to start somewhere in the range of ₹95,000 to ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be launched by Ola Electric in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. Only the former has been officially confirmed yet.

At this price tag, it will compete directly with the existing electric scooters such as the Bajaj Chetak electric, TVS iQube and also the Ather 450X.