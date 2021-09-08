Ola Electric sale from today: Bhavish Aggarwal on why slow-charging makes sense

Most of the big players in the EV industry are offering complimentary charging box with their respective products. These can be installed at a location earmarked by an individual customer. But these also wold take several hours - depending on a wide variety of factors - to power an EV back to desired levels.

Experts mostly agree that EVs can be put on overnight charge but just in case a charge is required while on the move, there should also be a number of fast-charging points available in cities and towns. Governments - at the center and at state levels - are working towards ramping up such charging places even as private players shift gears to offer more and more locations.

Crucial here is that many of the OEMs have confirmed that charging points each establishes will welcome products from rival brands as well. As such, the process of offerings conveniently located charging points could well gain pace in the times to come.