Ola Electric sale delayed: Read the full statement from Bhavish Aggarwal

Here's the full statement issued by Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO after the S1 sales got postponed yesterday.

"We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately, we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today.

I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we have disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience," he wrote.

Ola Electric has developed a completely digital purchase platform, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. Mentioning that in his statement Aggarwal further wrote, “We wanted to provide this first of its kind digital purchase journey and today we haven't been able to. Getting you the right experience will take us another week. I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15th September, 8 AM."

Ola CEO also assured the consumers that the reservation and delivery date of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters will remain unchanged. "Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged," he noted in the official statement.