HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ola Electric Launches Probe After Video Of S1 Pro On Fire In Pune Goes Viral

Ola Electric launches probe after video of S1 Pro on fire in Pune goes viral

This is the first safety-related incident reported against the brand after Ola Electric started deliveries of its electric scooters in December last year. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Mar 2022, 08:16 AM
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action. (HT) (HT_PRINT)
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action. (HT) (HT_PRINT)
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action. (HT) (HT_PRINT)
Ola Electric on Saturday said it is investigating the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and will take appropriate action. (HT)

Ola Electric has assured to investigate an incident of its S1 Pro electric scooter catching fire in Pune. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media on Saturday showing a black S1 Pro with a learner's badge on going up in flames on road. Thankfully the electric scooter was parked at that moment and no one was injured in the incident. However, the electric scooter was completely charred in the incident.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
₹ 0.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹ 85,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹ 88,166 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹ 89,999 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400
₹ 90,799 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus
₹ 92,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The incident, a first for Ola Electric, has raised safety-related questions around the electric scooters. This has prompted the electric two-wheeler manufacturer to swing in action and order a probe. Ola Electric issued a statement soon after the video went viral. The Bengaluru-based brand said, "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days. We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days."

Reacting to the incident, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, said, "Safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it." Ola Electric also said that it is in touch with the customer whose S1 Pro electric scooter went up in flames.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. The lithium-ion batteries, whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

Ola S1 Pro uses an electric motor that puts out 8.5 Kw of power and 58 Nm of torque. Ola Electric claims S1 Pro is the quickest in its segment. The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds. The e-scooter also claims to hit 40 kmph from standstill in 3.6 seconds. Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions).

 

First Published Date: 27 Mar 2022, 08:16 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro Electric vehicle EVs Electric scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola Electric launches probe after video of S1 Pro on fire in Pune goes viral
Ola Electric launches probe after video of S1 Pro on fire in Pune goes viral
Petrol, diesel price today hiked for fifth time in six days. Check new rates
Petrol, diesel price today hiked for fifth time in six days. Check new rates
Tesla Giga Texas to open on April 7, Elon Musk invites for gala opening
Tesla Giga Texas to open on April 7, Elon Musk invites for gala opening
Watch: This Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupe drives itself on a racetrack
Watch: This Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupe drives itself on a racetrack
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 launched in new colours
2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 launched in new colours

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city