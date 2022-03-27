Ola Electric launches probe after video of S1 Pro on fire in Pune goes viral

This is the first safety-related incident reported against the brand after Ola Electric started deliveries of its electric scooters in December last year.

Ola Electric has assured to investigate an incident of its S1 Pro electric scooter catching fire in Pune. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media on Saturday showing a black S1 Pro with a learner's badge on going up in flames on road. Thankfully the electric scooter was parked at that moment and no one was injured in the incident. However, the electric scooter was completely charred in the incident.

The incident, a first for Ola Electric, has raised safety-related questions around the electric scooters. This has prompted the electric two-wheeler manufacturer to swing in action and order a probe. Ola Electric issued a statement soon after the video went viral. The Bengaluru-based brand said, "We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days. We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days."

Reacting to the incident, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, said, "Safety is top priority. We're investigating this and will fix it." Ola Electric also said that it is in touch with the customer whose S1 Pro electric scooter went up in flames.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery. The lithium-ion batteries, whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

Ola S1 Pro uses an electric motor that puts out 8.5 Kw of power and 58 Nm of torque. Ola Electric claims S1 Pro is the quickest in its segment. The e-scooter has a top speed of 115 kmph and can go from stationary to 100 kmph in three seconds. The e-scooter also claims to hit 40 kmph from standstill in 3.6 seconds. Ola Electric's S1 Pro comes with a real-world mileage claim of 131 kms (ARAI range of 185 kms under ideal conditions).

