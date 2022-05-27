HT Auto
New Yamaha MT-25 and YZF-R25 launched with updated powertrain, features

Yamaha has rolled out a new update for its popular quarter litre offerings - MT-25 and YZF-R25 - in the international market.
27 May 2022
The new 2022 YZF-R25 has been updated with new colour options as well as a Euro-5 compliant powertrain. 
Yamaha has rolled out a new update for its popular quarter litre offerings - MT-25 and YZF-R25 - in the international market. Both the new bikes have been given updates pertaining to mechanicals, exterior looks as well as features. 

The key update has been seen in the bikes' newly updated Euro-5 powertrain. This is a cleaner liquid-cooled 249cc parallel-twin motor. The output from this engine stands at 35bhp of power and 23Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission with an optional quickshifter. Needless to say, both the bikes share the engine and transmission. 

(Also Read: Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights)

The company is offering the YZF-R25 in the 60th Anniversary edition colour scheme. This option comprise Red and White colour option for the bodywork while the alloys come finished in Golden colour.

Apart from the engine and transmission, both the bikes also share the same suspension kit that includes a USD front fork and a rear monoshock. Meanwhile, the braking duties are done by a single front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bikes roll on the same combination of 110/70-17 front and a 149/70-17 rear tyres. 

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Cygnus GT Deluxe Edition breaks cover: Things to know)

As far as pricing goes, in Japan, the standard 2022 YZF-R25 has been set at JPY 6,68,800 (approximately 4.09 lakh) and the special edition model has been priced at JPY 6,90,800 (approximately 4.23 lakh). While its naked version retails at JPY 6,32,500 (approximately 3.8 lakh). 

None of these bikes retail in the Indian market and also unlikely to be launched in the country anytime soon. The company retails the smaller MT-15 and YZF-R15 in India, both of these models are quite popular in their respective segments. 

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 09:55 AM IST
