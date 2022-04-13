New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine

Iconic premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has unveiled the 2022 Nightster globally. This comes as the second model in the US-based motorcycle marquee's Sport range after the recently launched 2022 Sportster S. The Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S. The Harley-Davidson Nightster has been listed on the company's India website, indicating a nearing launch. However, the company has not revealed any date of launch.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is priced at $13,499, which translates to around ₹10.29 lakh. The motorcycle is expected to start selling in the US market this month only. Speaking about the motorcycle's visual appearance, the new Harley-Davidson Nightster comes available in three colour options - Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster looks like a traditional sportster with its chopped front and rear fenders, a round headlamp, a solo bobber seat, a chunky fuel tank and round air intake cover. It also comes with some modern styling touches in form of seven-spoke black alloy wheels and a beefy looking single-sided exhaust canister. The fuel tank is actually an airbox cover, while the actual 12-litre fuel tank is located under the seat behind the side covers.

The motorcycle maker claims that this strategy allows the motorcycle a lower centre of gravity. For refuelling, one needs to lift the hinged locking seat for refuelling.

