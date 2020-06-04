New 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup truck makes official debut

Apart from the new 2021 Fortuner facelift, Toyota on Thursday revealed the new Hilux pickup truck in Thailand.

In the revamped configuration, the 2021 Hilux gets a heavily reworked design, new chassis, features and a more powerful engine.

For starters, the 2021 Hilux gets a completely new front-end design sporting a three dimensional grille and a more aggressive front bumper. The new styling treatment is claimed to increase its “road presence". The higher-spec grades also feature new LED light clusters at both the ends. The company has also introduced a new bronze metallic paint scheme option.

Inside the cabin, the changes to the Hilux facelift include a new infotainment and sound system. In details, it gets a new 8.0-inch screen which is claimed to be more responsive and faster than the previous unit. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Moreover, the revamped kit includes a new 800W, 9-speaker JBL sound system.

2021 Toyota Hilux facelift rear-end pictured.

Apart from carrying forward the previous 2.4-litre unit engine, the company has also added a new 2.8-litre diesel engine option in the Hilux. The new engine produces 204 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

In comparison to the 2.4-litre version, the new 2.8-litre model is full 3.2 seconds faster in 0-100 kmph drag race as it crosses the mark in just 10 seconds.

The company has reworked the suspension and steering of the truck, primarily to improve its overall on-road comfort. Moreover, Toyota also claims that new tweaks in the form of a lower engine idle speed, revised stability control and a new tyre angle monitor, are aimed to improve its off-road prowess. Its throttle pedal response is also allegedly improved.

Toyota has also added a top-of-the-range Invincible X model for the international markets. As far as Hilux's India launch is concerned, this pickup truck isn't an ideal candidate in the country.