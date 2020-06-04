Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > New 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup truck makes official debut
2021 Toyota Hilux was revealed in Thailand on Thursday.
New 2021 Toyota Hilux pickup truck makes official debut

Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 04:39 PM IST

  • The 2021 Hilux gets a heavily reworked design, new chassis, features and a more powerful engine.
  • The new Toyota Hilux benefits from a completely new front-end design sporting a three dimensional grille and a more aggressive front bumper.

Apart from the new 2021 Fortuner facelift, Toyota on Thursday revealed the new Hilux pickup truck in Thailand.

In the revamped configuration, the 2021 Hilux gets a heavily reworked design, new chassis, features and a more powerful engine.

For starters, the 2021 Hilux gets a completely new front-end design sporting a three dimensional grille and a more aggressive front bumper. The new styling treatment is claimed to increase its “road presence". The higher-spec grades also feature new LED light clusters at both the ends. The company has also introduced a new bronze metallic paint scheme option.

Inside the cabin, the changes to the Hilux facelift include a new infotainment and sound system. In details, it gets a new 8.0-inch screen which is claimed to be more responsive and faster than the previous unit. It also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Moreover, the revamped kit includes a new 800W, 9-speaker JBL sound system.

2021 Toyota Hilux facelift rear-end pictured.
Apart from carrying forward the previous 2.4-litre unit engine, the company has also added a new 2.8-litre diesel engine option in the Hilux. The new engine produces 204 PS of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

In comparison to the 2.4-litre version, the new 2.8-litre model is full 3.2 seconds faster in 0-100 kmph drag race as it crosses the mark in just 10 seconds.

The company has reworked the suspension and steering of the truck, primarily to improve its overall on-road comfort. Moreover, Toyota also claims that new tweaks in the form of a lower engine idle speed, revised stability control and a new tyre angle monitor, are aimed to improve its off-road prowess. Its throttle pedal response is also allegedly improved.

Toyota has also added a top-of-the-range Invincible X model for the international markets. As far as Hilux's India launch is concerned, this pickup truck isn't an ideal candidate in the country.

