Nahak Motors initiates pre-bookings for P-14 high-speed electric bike

The Nahak P-14 electric bike has been priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).The P-14 ebike can be booked at the company's official website at a token amount of 11,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 08:35 AM
Nahak Motors has announced that it has commenced pre-booking of its upcoming Nahak P-14 high speed electric bike. The company adds that the pre-bookings window will remain open for a limited period from March 15th to March 30th. And the company is planning to start deliveries of the bike later this year in May.

The Nahak P-14 has been priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be booked at the company's official website at a token amount of 11,000. The company is also offering 10% discount on MRP during pre booking period.

Speaking about the commencement of the pre-booking, Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said, “It is our responsibility to offer superior quality electric mobility options. Smarter electric mobility has been ignored for far too long for one reason - the missing speed. We are changing that for a brighter and faster future. We are introducing high speed in electric bike segment with Nahak P-14."

Also Read: Tork Kratos vs Revolt RV400: Specifications, price compared

“We have started pre booking of Nahak P-14, India’s first high speed electric bike through our website. Anyone can pre book this stunning electric bike by registering and paying just 11,000 as the booking amount. We had launched India's first high speed electric bike, Nahak P-14 during Auto Expo 2020 and despite various limitations due to COVID-19, we have made it a reality," Nahak added.

The bike was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. It is claimed to be India's first high speed electric bike sporting a top speed of 135 kmph. The bike comes equipped with Lithium Ion battery 72v 60Ah that can also be charged at home and consumes about 3 hours to attain full charge. The bike is also available with fast charging option which juices up the battery in just 30 minutes.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 08:32 AM IST
TAGS: Nahak Nahak P-14 ebike electric bike Ninja Kawasaki NInja EV EV Mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

