MV Agusta has revealed the 2021 Brutale 1000 RR with significant updates to the engine and features kit. The motorcycle now packs a BS 6-compliant 998 cc, 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine featuring a sintered valve guides and DLC coated tappets.

The company has also redesigned the motorcycle exhaust. Apart from being cleaner, the engine continues to make the same 205 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm which is backed up by 116.5 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission unit. The engine propels the motorcycle to over 300 kmph of top speed.

As per the company, the engine now comes with updated cam profiles to enable more torque in the lower rev range. It also gets a new Continental cornering ABS system replacing the previously found Bosch system. In addition, it now also gets a new inertial measurement unit (IMU) assisting the cornering functions. There is also a switchable eight-level traction control system as well as wheelie control and a standard electronically assisted up and down quickshifter. MV Agusta has added a new 5-inch TFT screen, which includes integrated GPS navigation. This unit now also gets a built-in Mobistat tracker for added safety.

In terms of equipment kit, the Ohlins suspension remains unchanged and so is the Ohlins EC TTX monoshock which does duty at the rear. The braking hardware (Brembo Stylema calipers) also remains unchanged while ABS setup has been updated. Its Continental MK100 ABS provides rear wheel lift mitigation with cornering function. The bike has a dry weight of 186 kg.