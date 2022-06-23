HT Auto
Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models

Moto Morini plans to launch a robust dealership network in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 04:37 PM
Iconic Italian motorcycle brand Moto Morini has announced that it has joined hands with Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd (AARI) to reenter the Indian market. The motorcycle manufacturer also said that it plans to launch four products in the country. The motorcycles of the company are designed and developed in Italy and they will be distributed in India in association with AARI, claimed the company.

Earlier in 2013, the iconic bike brand had partnered with Mumbai-based Vardenchi Motorcycles to establish its presence in the country. Hence, it is going to be the reentry of the bike manufacturer in India. Also, Moto Morini is the third overseas bike maker AARI has associated with in the last four years.

Moto Morini also claimed that in India, it plans to launch not only an exciting portfolio of four products but an extensive dealer network across the country. These touchpoints will allow the customers to experience the new product offerings, claimed the motorcycle manufacturing company.

Speaking about the association, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. said that this association will create values through its relationships with the customers. "With the introduction of Moto Morini, we aim to cater to the requirements of Indian buyers in the premium mobility segment. With our tenure and experience in the superbike segment, we are certain of successfully establishing the brand in the country," he further added.

Moto Morini was founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini. The brand has a substantial racing pedigree and is known for making lightweight, fast racing bikes through the 50s and 60s. The current range of Moto Morini bikes too come carrying the same DNA, claims the brand.

 

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 04:37 PM IST
TAGS: Moto Morini motorcycle
Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
