Limited Edition Mv Agusta Superveloce 98 Breaks Cover, Restricted To Just 300 Units

Limited Edition MV Agusta Superveloce 98 breaks cover, restricted to just 300 units

Iconic Italian bike maker MV Agusta has taken the wraps off the new Superveloce 98 limited edition motorcycle for the world. The new MV Agusta Superveloce 98 celebrates the 80th anniversary of the brand’s legendary ‘98’ engine this year. The limited edition motorcycle will be restricted to only 300 examples worldwide. The 98 cc single-cylinder motor was the first-ever to be produced by the Italian marquee and intended to simplify transportation in the post-World War II era.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2023, 19:14 PM
MV Agusta Superveloce 98
The MV Agusta Superveloce 98 celebrates the brand's 80th anniversary of designing its first 98 cc engine
The new MV Agusta Superveloce 98 gets special upgrades, the most notable of which is the special deep red paint scheme as a nod to that used on the MV 98. MV Agusta calls it ‘Rosso Varghera’ and the deep red shade is accompanied by the contrast silver-coloured stripe running across the Alcantara seats.

Underpinning the limited edition Superveloce 98 is the 798 cc three-cylinder engine tuned for 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a top speed of 240 kmph. The 98 benefits from titanium intake and exhaust valves, while buyers will have the option of a racing kit that adds a triple-outlet Arrow exhaust, a special map for the ECU, a passenger seat cowl, a custom motorcycle body cover and a certificate of origin.

On the electronics front, the Superveloce 98 gets a 5.5-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike also gets cruise control, launch control, front lift control, GPS, and an anti-theft system with geolocation.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 98 draws power from the same 798 cc three-cylinder engine. There's an optional Racing Kit that adds an Arrow exhaust, a special ECU map, passenger cowl and custom body cover, and a certificate of origin
The first MV Agusta 98 was designed in 1943 when Italian entrepreneur Count Domenico Agusta realised that Italy needed small-capacity motorcycles and not aeroplanes in the post-war world. The MV 98 was designed to be functional and accessible as Europe stumbled to get back on its feet. Needless to say, MV Agusta has come a long way since as a brand transforming itself into a mainstay maker of exotic motorcycles.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2023, 19:14 PM IST
