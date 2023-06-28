HT Auto
Triumph Street 400 and Scrambler 400 X bookings open

Triumph recently unveiled the Street 400 and Scrambler 400 X in the global market. The motorcycles will be launched in the Indian market on 5th July and will be made by Bajaj Auto. Now, Triumph India has announced that they have started accepting pre-bookings for the new motorcycles. The token amount is 2,000 and it can be done online.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2023, 12:27 PM
The Street 400 is a roadster whereas the Scrambler 400 X is a scrambler.
The Street 400 is a roadster whereas the Scrambler 400 X is a scrambler.
