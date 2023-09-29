KTM unveils Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition. Check out what's special

KTM's first Brabus motorcycle was unveiled back in February 2022, it was offered in two colours and was limited to 154 units. Now, the manufacturer has unveiled the second edition of the motorcycle, which is called the Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition. It also has a limited production run of 290 motorcycles, all of which are sold.

Brabus 1300 R is based on the KTM's 1290 Super Duke R Evo. The motorcycle will be offered in two colourways - “Onyx Black" and “Diamond White". Both colourways come with Frozen Gold accents and a carbon package.

Powering the Brabus 1300 R is KTM's LC8 V-twin engine that has a displacement of 1.3 litres. It churns out 177 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition has a top speed of 270 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

The trellis frame on the motorcycle is finished in matte black. The front visor, side fairing with integrated winglets, parts of the front fender and cover plates on the engine are made up of carbon fibre which helps in reducing weight. The round LED headlamp is also Brabus-specific. When the bike is started the TFT display of the 1300 R shows an animation specifically programmed for this Brabus limited edition.

There is WP semi-active suspension on offer that can independently adapt to road conditions and driving style in Auto mode. At the touch of a button, the rider can manually choose between different setups. There are five modes for the engine to modify the power delivery.

The wheels and tyres are specifically made. The wheels measure 17 inches and are Brabus Monoblock Gold Platinum which are forged using CNC technology. They are wrapped in 120/70 at the front and a 200/55 tyre at the rear.

Each Masterpiece Edition is delivered with exclusive accessories. They include a tailor-made indoor cover as well as a floor mat in Brabus 1300 R design. The keys for each bike come in a carbon box that sports the logo of this limited edition.

