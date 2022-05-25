Kawasaki's first electric bike to officially debut on June 7th

HT Auto
Kawasaki's first fully electric bike is most likely a motocross racer.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 10:35 AM
Representational image of track-only Ninja H2R motorcycle.
Kawasaki USA has officially announced that it will be rolling out an electric bike on June 7th. The company made the announcement in a recent tweet saying, “The Good Times are Electric Stay tuned for June 7th."

The company announced in 2021 that all its bikes would turn electric by 2035. All the Kawasaki bikes would go either fully electric or Hybrid. The first of these models will be unveiled next month. While the brand didn't exactly highlight which model will see the light of day in June, reports hint that it will be a motocross motorcycle. The company seems to be playing safe as the electric motocross bike is most likely to be intended for kids, as per the teaser clip. For the record, KTM already offers a range of electrified dirt bikes which are also on sale in the global markets.

(Also Read: Watch: From motorcycle to a wild goat robot, Kawasaki aces it)

Unconfirmed reports have hinted that the upcoming ebike from the maker of H2 hyperbike could be named Elektrode since Kawasaki has also trademarked this moniker in many international markets.

More details including the specification and power figures are likely to be dropped on June 7th when the bike is revealed for the first time. It may also be introduced in the Indian market following its launch in the US.

Previously, Kawasaki also made headlines for the development of a new electric bike based on the Ninja 300 motorcycle. The brand then also filed a patent for a new hybrid bike that used the same tubular steel frame like the Ninja 400 and 399 parallel-twin engine along with a large electric motor mounted placed above the transmission box.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 10:29 AM IST
